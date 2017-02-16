Love, Loss & Everything In Between Trailer: Dean!

Dean and his father, Robert, are having a bit of a crisis. Dean’s mother/Robert’s wife has died and neither of them quiet knows how to deal with their grief.

For Dean, an answer might be a job in Los Angeles; for Robert, it might be selling their home in New York City. In each case, they’ve lost their normal and have to try to find a new one.

Dean is written and directed by Demetri Martin, who plays Dean. Also starring are: Â Kevin Kline, Gillian Jacobs, Mary Steenburgen, Reid Scott, Rory Scovel, Christine Woods, Ginger Gonzaga, Peter Scolari and Briga Heelan.

Dean will be in theaters on June 2nd.

DEAN – OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER – HD (Demetri Martin) – YouTube

Writer/Director/Comedian Demetri Martin stars alongside Academy Award winner Kevin Kline in this comedic and heartfelt tale about a father and son coming to terms with love, loss and everything in between. Dean (Martin) is an illustrator whose unwillingness to deal with the recent death of his mother means escaping his hometown of New York for an interview with an ad agency in Los Angeles. His retired engineer dad Robert (Kline) takes a more regimented approach to grief, including putting the family home up for sale. Both father and son set out on their own paths to find a new normal as unexpected circumstances and potential new love interests threaten to thwart all plans. Trailer Grade: B+

