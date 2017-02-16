Dark Horse Deluxe will have three new figures from The Witcher on display at Toy Fair 2017: Geralt of Rivia, Dandelion, and Shani. All three figures are slated for release in September.

Toy Fair 2017 will be held from February 18th-21st at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Dark Horse Deluxe Expands “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” Figure Collection at Toy Fair 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (Feb. 16, 2017)—Following the success of Dark Horse and CD PROJEKT RED’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt figures of Geralt, Triss, Ciri, Yennefer, and Eredin, Dark Horse is excited to expand The Witcher world with three new characters.

The new The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt figures consist of Geralt of Rivia, Dandelion, and Shani. Geralt is ready for battle in Grandmaster Ursine armor, providing him immense protection from melee attacks. The bard Dandelion is Geralt’s close friend. Shani, Geralt’s friend and love interest, is the medic from Hearts of Stone expansion to The Witcher 3.

Each figure is exquisitely detailed and modeled to match the character’s likeness. They are each intricate in costume details, custom painted, and displayed in deluxe window packaging. The suggested retail price is $34.99. Geralt, Dandelion, and Shani are slated for release in September 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...