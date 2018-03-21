Lost in Space Lands Canadian Fan Theatrical Event In Toronto!

Two days before Lost in Space premieres on Netflix, the streamer will give Toronto fans an early look at the show’s first episode – and a a Q&A with series star Molly Parker and Canadian astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis at gofobo.com. Details follow.

Calling all adventure seekers – #LostInSpace lands in Toronto on April 11!

Prepare for liftoff and join the Robinson Family for an unforgettable trip…to space! On April 11, Netflix invites you to be part of a special preview screening to celebrate the new edge-of-your-seat adventure series, Lost in Space. Come early for a one-of-a-kind experience and stay after the screening for a special appearance by series star Molly Parker (“Maureen Robinson”) and beloved Canadian astronaut, Col Chris Hadfield. Brace for impact – it’s going to be an unforgettable evening.

Tickets can be obtained here: http://www.gofobo.com/lostinspace

What:

Netflix brings the all new series Lost in Space to Toronto’s Cinesphere

Molly Parker & Col Chris Hadfield to attend

When:

Wednesday, April 11

5:00 pm: Doors open for an unforgettable pre-screening experience

6:30 pm: Screening of Lost in Space, episode 1 begins

Fans are invited to come early for a one-of-a-kind Lost in Space experience, including out-of-this-world snacks.

There will be a post-screening Q&A about the series and space exploration with series star Molly Parker (“Maureen Robinson”) and Canadian astronaut, Col. Chris Hadfield!

Where:

Cinesphere (Ontario Place) – 955 Lake Shore Blvd W, M6K 3B9

You can view the trailer HERE.

Lost in space will premiere globally on Netflix on April 13th – you will be able to watch it here: netflix.com/lostinspace.

