Deadly Romance Trailer: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation!

Despite not being initially impressed with Mavis’ choice for a summer vacation, Dracula changes his mind when he meets the cruise ship’s captain, Ericka – but she has a big secret…

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation opens on July 13th.

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.

Directed by: Genndy Tartakovsky

Written by: Genndy Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers

Produced by: Michelle Murdocca

Cast:

Adam Sandler (Dracula)

Andy Samberg (Johnny)

Selena Gomez (Mavis)

Kevin James (Frank)

David Spade (Griffin)

Steve Buscemi (Wayne)

Keegan-Michael Key (Murray)

Molly Shannon (Wanda)

Fran Drescher (Eunice)

Kathryn Hahn (Ericka)

Jim Gaffigan (Van Helsing)

Mel Brooks (Vlad)

