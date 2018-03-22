Shout! Factory TV and Twitch To Host ReBoot Marathon!

Shout! Factory TV and social video platform Twitch are partnering for a 24-hour marathon of ReBoot – the first fully CGI TV series – on March 28th (3pm PT).

Fans can watch the show’s complete run ahead of the upcoming ReBoot reboot.

The marathon will also include special features – Fast Forward: The Making of ReBoot and Alpha Numeric: Looking Back at ReBoot with Co-Creator Gavin Blair.

Known as the very first completely computer-animated TV series, ReBoot debuted in the United States on ABC’s Saturday-morning block in 1994 and has captured the hearts and imaginations of kids and adult gamers ever since.

Welcome to Mainframe. Home to Guardian Bob, formatted to mend and defend. Join the fast-paced action and adventure as Bob and his friends – Dot, her brother Enzo and his trusty dog Frisket – fend off attacks from the superviruses known as Megabyte and Hexadecimal in their relentless pursuit of chaos and the destruction of Mainframe.

The show’s unique setting inside a computer allows the characters and storylines to mine the references to computers and video games for all they’re worth, giving the show its humorous edge. The innovative animation, insider humor and high octane action combine to give viewers a lot of binary bang for their buck.

All episodes of ReBoot are also available on VOD at Shout! Factory TV.

About Shout! Factory TV

SHOUT! FACTORY TV is a premiere digital entertainment streaming service that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. With a uniquely curated entertainment library, the channel offers an unrivaled blend of cult TV shows, movies, comedy, original specials and more – presenting an exciting entertainment alternative to major streaming services. SHOUT! FACTORY TV’s programming leverages a distinctive library of pop culture-defining entertainment curated from Shout! Factory, Westchester Films, Timeless Media Group, Scream Factory, major studios, independent producers and other sources from around the world. Whether reliving childhood memories or discovering television series, movies and comedy specials for the first time, SHOUT! FACTORY TV provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience across a wide variety of screens and platforms, online at ShoutFactoryTV.com on smartphone devices, tablets and connected TV, and on the Roku player, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Channels. SHOUT! FACTORY TV also is available as a branded channel on streaming services Amazon Prime, Pluto TV, Twitch, Xfinity on Demand, Popcornflix, Hulu, Vewd and Xumo.

