I Did The Right Thing Trailer: National Treasure: Kiri!

Hulu has picked up a second, four part season of National Treasure – entitled Kiri. The new season will unfold around the abduction of a young black girl, named Kiri, who is soon-to-be-adopted by her white foster family, and the trail of lies, blame, guilt and notoriety that follow.

National Treasure: Kiri will premiere on April 4th.

Hulu Picks Up Second Installment of Peabody-Award Winning Drama Series, National Treasure

The company today revealed that a second, four-part installment of the Peabody Award-winning drama series – National Treasure – will premiere in its entirety on April 4th as part of the Hulu Originals slate.

After its record-breaking debut on Channel 4 in the UK, season two — titled Kiri — will make its US-debut only on Hulu. The new season will unfold around the abduction of a young black girl, named Kiri, who is soon-to-be-adopted by her white foster family, and the trail of lies, blame, guilt and notoriety that follow.

National Treasure: Kiri is created and written by BAFTA-winner Jack Thorne. George Ormond (National Treasure, Ackley Bridge, Great Expectations) and George Faber (Shameless, National Treasure, The Devil’s Whore, Skins) return as executive producers of the acclaimed series. The series is produced by Toby Bentley (National Treasure, No Offence) and directed by Euros Lyn (Happy Valley, Damilola, Our Loved Boy).

