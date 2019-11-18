Let’s Get Weird: Final Trailer for Spies in Disguise Drops!

The final trailer for Fox animation’s Spies in Disguise has been released – showing super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett beginning to work as a team.

Check out the new trailer, theme song and character posters for Spies in Disguise – in theaters on Christmas Day.

Spies in Disguise – Lance Sterling (Will Smith) Spies in Disguise – Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) Spies in Disguise – Killian (Ben Mendelsohn) Spies in Disguise – Joy Jenkins (Reba McEntire) Spies in Disguise – Eyes (Karen Gillan) Spies in Disguise – Ears (DJ Khaled) Spies in Disguise – Wendy Beckett (Rachel Brosnahan) Spies in Disguise – Marcy Kappel (Rashida Jones) Spies in disguise – Kimura (Masi Oka)

Twentieth Century Fox presents a Blue Sky Studios production, “Spies in Disguise,” an animated spy comedy adventure set in the slick, high-octane, globe-trotting world of international espionage. Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is…not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise-transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.

“Spies in Disguise” is directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno from a screenplay by Brad Copeland and Lloyd Taylor and a screen story by Cindy Davis inspired by the animated short film “Pigeon Impossible” by Lucas Martell. The film stars Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka. “Spies in Disguise” is produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Michael J. Travers, p.g.a., with Chris Wedge and Kori Adelson serving as executive producers.

Check out the Spies in Disguise theme song, Then There Were Two, here.

