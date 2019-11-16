Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lead Disney’s Holiday Slate!

Disney may corner the holiday box office with Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but they have another potential Christmas hit in Fox Animation’s Spies in disguise – and once we’re into the new year, they have what looks to be a pretty cool undersea adventure in 20th Century Fox’s Underwater, starring Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassell.

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES 2019 HOLIDAY THEATRICAL RELEASES

FROZEN 2

WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIOS

Release Date: November 21, 2019

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in theatres on Nov. 21, 2019. (Media Kit)

Voice Cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad

Director: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

LUCASFILM

Release Date: December 19, 2019

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Cast: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams

Director: J.J. Abrams

SPIES IN DISGUISE

FOX ANIMATION, BLUE SKY STUDIOS, CHERNIN ENTERTAINMENT

Inspired by: The Animated Short Film: Pigeon: Impossible by Lucas Martell

Release Date: Christmas 2019

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. (Media Kit)

Voice Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Masi Oka

Director: Troy Quane and Nick Bruno

UNDERWATER

20TH CENTURY FOX, CHERNIN ENTERTAINMENT, TSG ENTERTAINMENT

Release Date: January 10, 2019

**More details to come

A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

Cast: Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, Gunner Wright

Directors: William Eubank

