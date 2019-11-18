Cloak & Dagger Trailer: Marvel’s Runaways!

The third and final season of Marvel’s The Runaways will find the group searching for three missing members as the world is threatened by Morgan LeFey – a danger so great that it brings Cloak & Dagger in to help.

Marvel’s The Runaways’ final season drops on Hulu on December 13th.

Hulu Original Series Marvel’s Runaways Season 3

Official Trailer and Key Art for Final Season

Hulu has announced that its fan-favorite series Marvel’s Runaways will return for its third and final season giving the fans what they’ve been waiting for. After evading corrupt parents, battling powerful aliens and coming face-to-face with the world’s most powerful sorceress, the conclusion to this epic saga will leave no stone unturned.

Marvel’s Runaways will return on , with all 10 episodes.

Synopsis:

In an action-packed Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert, and Karolina. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Wesiman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Elizabeth Hurley and Clarissa Thibeaux.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl), along with Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger) and Quinton Peeples. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. It is based on the Marvel comics created by the award winning-team of Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...