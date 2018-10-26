LEGO® Star Wars: All-Stars Series Premieres October 29th!

LEGO® Star Wars: All-Stars,” a new animated adventure series that spans all Star Wars eras, will debut beginning Monday, Ocotber 29th, on Disney XD YouTube and DisneyNOW.

Comprised of eight shorts and four half-hour episodes, the series features LEGO versions of the fresh faces of the Star Wars galaxy alongside iconic heroes including Kylo Ren, R2-D2, Young Han, Chewie, Young Lando, BB-8 and General Leia.

‘LEGO® STAR WARS: ALL-STARS,’ A SERIES OF NEW ANIMATED SHORTS AND FULL-LENGTH EPISODES, TO DEBUT BEGINNING MONDAY, OCT. 29, ON DISNEY XD YOUTUBE AND DISNEYNOW

“LEGO® Star Wars: All-Stars,” a new animated adventure series that spans all Star Wars eras, will debut beginning MONDAY, OCT. 29, on Disney XD YouTube and DisneyNOW. Comprised of eight shorts and four half-hour episodes, the series features LEGO versions of the fresh faces of the Star Wars galaxy alongside iconic heroes including Kylo Ren, R2-D2, Young Han, Chewie, Young Lando, BB-8 and General Leia.

The first five shorts will roll out daily the week of MONDAY, OCT. 29, – FRIDAY, NOV. 2, culminating in a compilation special highlighting three additional shorts on SATURDAY, NOV. 10 (11:00 a.m., EST/PST) on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. Following the debut of the shorts, four half-hour episodes will premiere Saturdays beginning NOV. 17 – DEC. 8 (11:00 a.m., EST/PST) on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.

“LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars” is a production of Wil Film, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. Developed for television by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (“LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures,” “Penguins of Madagascar”), they join Jill Wilfert and Erik Wilstrup as executive producers (“LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures”).

Like this: Like Loading...