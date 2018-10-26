Adam Scott is the latest cast member to enter the fifth dimension, joining the CBS All Access original series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Scott will star in the episode Nightmare at 30,000 Feet.

CBS All Access previously announced that Jordan Peele will host and narrate the series and actress Sanaa Lathan will star in the episode Rewind.

ADAM SCOTT ENTERS “THE TWILIGHT ZONE”

New Original Series Coming to CBS All Access in 2019

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Oct. 26, 2018 – Adam Scott is the latest cast member to enter the fifth dimension, joining the CBS All Access original series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Scott will star in the episode “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet.” CBS All Access previously announced that Jordan Peele will host and narrate the series and actress Sanaa Lathan will star in the episode “Rewind.”

Scott is an award-winning actor, director and producer best known for his roles as Ben Wyatt in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” Henry Pollard in the Starz sitcom “Party Down” and Derek in the comedy film “Step Brothers.” Other television credits include “Big Little Lies,” “The Good Place” and “Ghosted.” In film, Scott has appeared in such projects as the upcoming “Little Evil,” “Black Mass,” “My Blind Brother,” “Flower,” “The Disaster Artist,” “Krampus,” “Our Idiot Brother,” “Friends with Kids,” “A.C.O.D.,” “Hot Tub Time Machine 2,” “Sleeping with Other People,” “The Guilt Trip,” “Bachelorette,” “Leap Year,” “Knocked Up,” “Monster-in-Law” and “The Aviator.” He was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for his performance in “The Vicious Kind.” Scott was also nominated for a Best First Feature Independent Spirit Award and won the GLAAD Media Award for “Other People,” which he produced. He has starred in and produced the films “The Overnight” and “Fun Mom Dinner” through his company Gettin’ Rad Productions. That company also produced Scott’s mockumentary TV special, “The Greatest Event in Television History.”

THE TWILIGHT ZONE is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

The original “The Twilight Zone” premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS. The series took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. “The Twilight Zone” became a worldwide phenomenon as it used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. It was a journey into a wondrous land of imagination for five years on CBS, from 1959-1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not. Every episode of the original series is available to stream now on CBS All Access.

