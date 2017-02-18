Legendary Comics Editor Karen Berger To Head Own Imprint at Dark Horse!

Karen Berger – founder and original editor of DC Comics’ influential Vertigo imprint – will will acquire, edit, and oversee Berger Books, a new line of creator-owned comic books and graphic novels to be published by Dark Horse Comics.

Dark Horse Comics Announces Berger Books, a Line of Comic Books and Graphic Novels to Be Edited by Legendary Editor Karen Berger

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (Feb. 17, 2017)—Karen Berger, the legendary, award-winning comic book editor and founder of DC Comics’ influential imprint Vertigo, will acquire, edit, and oversee Berger Books, a new line of creator-owned comic books and graphic novels to be published by Dark Horse Comics. The announcement of Berger Books was made at ComicsPRO, the comic book industry retailer event, where Berger was named the winner of the ComicsPRO Industry Appreciation Award earlier today.

“Karen is someone I’ve always respected and admired. She’s a visionary thinker and one of the most highly regarded individuals in the comic book industry,” said Dark Horse President and Publisher Mike Richardson. “Her fiercely independent streak and forward-looking storytelling instincts are a perfect match for Dark Horse Comics. We’ll have more news in the near future, but today we’re thrilled to announce that Karen Berger and Berger Books have found the perfect home at Dark Horse Comics.”

“Dark Horse has been at the frontline of independent, creator-owned comics for decades,” said Berger. “It’s great to be working with a company that has such a rich history of publishing scores of many incredible books by some of the best writers and artists in comics. I’m very fired up about being back in the game in a big way, and to be producing this new line with top, diverse creative talent and exciting, original new voices.”

Berger founded Vertigo in 1993 and led the line for twenty years, during which time she oversaw over three hundred properties, including Sandman, V for Vendetta, Preacher, Swamp Thing, Fables, Hellblazer, Y: The Last Man, and 100 Bullets.

“Karen was instrumental in launching the careers of many comic book writers and artists who have gone on to become some of the industry’s biggest stars,” said Richardson. “Karen has a keen ability to nurture creative voices and I’m personally excited to see the names of new talent alongside the names of the best-selling creators who will launch Berger Books.”

As the editor of Berger Books, Berger will continue to work from her home on the East Coast. Berger Books will be branded with both the Berger Books and the Dark Horse Comics logos. Like all Dark Horse books, Berger Books will be distributed by Penguin Random House.

