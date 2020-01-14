Control Issues Trailer: Bloodshot!

Valiant Entertainment’s most impressive superhero, Bloodshot, is about to make his motion picture debut – and control seems to be one his biggest issues in the new trailer from Columbia Pictures.
Vin Diesel is Bloodshot – in theaters March 13th.
January 14th, 2020 (New York, NY) – Superheroes just got an upgrade.
An all-new and action-packed BLOODSHOT international trailer has arrived! Featuring Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot with pale skin, red eyes, and the glowing red chest, this fast-paced trailer is full of exciting new footage.
BLOODSHOT is the first movie based on a Valiant Entertainment hero. Directed by Dave Wilson (Love, Death & Robots), Sony’s BLOODSHOT stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. The comic book character was co-created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton.
BLOODSHOT opens in theaters March 13th, 2020.
Want to read the comic that inspired the movie? Check out the BLOODSHOT DEFINITIVE EDITION! This explosive collection features BLOODSHOT (2012) #0-13.