Control Issues Trailer: Bloodshot!

Valiant Entertainment’s most impressive superhero, Bloodshot, is about to make his motion picture debut – and control seems to be one his biggest issues in the new trailer from Columbia Pictures.

Vin Diesel is Bloodshot – in theaters March 13th.

(New York, NY) – Superheroes just got an upgrade.

An all-new and action-packed BLOODSHOT international trailer has arrived! Featuring Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot with pale skin, red eyes, and the glowing red chest, this fast-paced trailer is full of exciting new footage.

BLOODSHOT is the first movie based on a Valiant Entertainment hero. Directed by Dave Wilson (Love, Death & Robots), Sony’s BLOODSHOT stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. The comic book character was co-created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton.

BLOODSHOT opens in theaters .

Want to read the comic that inspired the movie? Check out the BLOODSHOT DEFINITIVE EDITION! This explosive collection features BLOODSHOT (2012) #0-13.

