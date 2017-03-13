La La Land comes to 4K UHD and Blu-ray April 11

When I first saw La La Land at AMC’s Best Picture showcase I walked away feeling meh about the film and I hated the ending. But it’s weird, I’m still thinking about them film several weeks later. I can’t wait to watch this again on 4K UHD. It should be beautiful. The movie comes home April 11th. They are smoking crack if they think people are going to pay $42 for this movie, however the 4K UHD is currently available for pre-order for $29.

Damien Chazelle’s magical interpretation of the City of Angels is destined to be a modern classic and an icon of the era. The home entertainment release includes the breathtaking film to watch again and again, as well in-depth bonus material revealing the untold story of how Damien’s passion project came to life.

The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD special features include audio commentary by writer/director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz, and 10 behind-the-scenes featurettes. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray of La La Land will feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

The La La Land DVD features audio commentary with Chazelle and Hurwitz, “La La Land’s Love Letter to Los Angeles,” and “Ryan and Emma: Third Time’s the Charm.” All releases include song selection. La La Land will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

4K/BLU-RAY/ DIGITAL HD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with writer/director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz

“Another Day of Sun: They Closed Down a Freeway” Featurette

“La La Land’s Great Party” Featurette

“Ryan Gosling: Piano Student” Featurette

“Before Whiplash: Damien Chazelle’s Passion Project” Featurette

“La La Land‘s Love Letter to Los Angeles” Featurette

“The Music of La La Land” Featurette

“John Legend’s Acting Debut” Featurette

“The Look of Love: Designing La La Land” Featurette

“Ryan and Emma: Third Time’s the Charm” Featurette

“Epilogue: The Romance of the Dream” Featurette

Damien & Justin Sing: The Demos

Song Selection

