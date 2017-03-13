The Gateway To Everything That Ever Was Trailer: Doctor Who: Season 10!

BBC America has unveiled both the key art (above) and a new trailer for Doctor Who: Season 10.

If you don’t blink, you might catch a glimpse of a Dalek in a cunning disguise and, maybe, a Mondasian Cyberman (the originals – not seen for over fifty years!). Plus! A robot that speaks emoji!

Doctor Who returns on Saturday, April 15 (9/8C) – followed by the series premiere of spin-off series Class (10/9C), which features a handful of Coal Hill Academy students and one unusual teacher who are tasked with saving the world when The Doctor’s not around.

BBC AMERICA RELEASES FIRST OFFICIAL DOCTOR WHO NEW SEASON TRAILER

TRAILER UNVEILS THIS SEASON’S ADVENTURES WITH PETER CAPALDI, MATT LUCAS AND BREAKOUT STAR, PEARL MACKIE, FRONT AND CENTER

APRIL 15: DOCTOR WHO MAKES EPIC RETURN WITH NEW SPIN-OFF CLASS

BBC AMERICA has released an explosive new Doctor Who trailer, revealing the incredible adventures that this season has in store for the Doctor (Peter Capaldi), his new (and fearless) companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) and assistant Nardole (Matt Lucas).

The new drama from award-winning YA writer and Class creator Patrick Ness (A Monster Calls), centers around London’s Coal Hill Academy, which has been part of the Doctor Who universe since its very start…but this has come at a price. All the time-travelling over the years has caused the very walls of space and time to wear thin. When the school comes under the attack of deadly monsters, four students must form an unlikely alliance to defeat them. The series is a BBC AMERICA co-production and is executive produced by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock), Brian Minchin (Doctor Who, Torchwood) and Patrick Ness.

Doctor Who premieres Saturday, April 15 at 9/8c, followed by the series premiere of Class at 10:10/9:10c.

