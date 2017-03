If you’re one of the few who didn’t see Beauty and the Beast this past weekend (or saw it in come parts of Canada), you missed a bonus treat – a new trailer for The Boss Baby that was specially created to play with the Disney smash hit.

It’s not just a terrific marketing ploy, it’s a great trailer.

The Boss Baby opens on March 31st.

The Boss Baby | Trailer #3 – YouTube

#TheBossBaby invites you to #BeOurGuest. Watch the exclusive in-theater trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby, opening March 31!

