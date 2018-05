Luke Cage is not having the best day…

Netflix’s Luke Cage: Season 2 premieres on June 22nd.

About Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2:

After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so well known has only increased the pressure he feels to protect the community. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

