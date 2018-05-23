First Look Images: Matt Groening’s Disenchantment!

In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci.

Disenchantment Premieres on August 17th.

NETFLIX REVEALS FIRST LOOK AND LAUNCH DATE FOR DISENCHANTMENT

From the mind of Matt Groening, comes adult animated comedy fantasy series, Disenchantment, with 10 episodes launching on Netflix, August 17, 2018.

In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Animation is being done by Rough Draft Studios (Futurama).

Disenchantment is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) serving as executive producers.

Let the medieval misadventure begin.

Disenchantment will stream at http://netflix.com/disenchantment.

