Goodnight Sweet chew – Good Morning Third Hour of GMA!

ABC has added an hour to its Emmy Award-winning morning show, Good Morning America.

Oddly, the third hour of GMA will air at 1pm (Noon CDT/PDT) – which that the underperforming The Chew is gone.

Network burble follows.

EMMY® AWARD-WINNING ‘GOOD MORNING AMERICA’ EXPANDS TO THREE HOURS

Third Hour of ‘GMA’ Will Air at 1 P.M. EDT, NOON CDT/PDT

ABC News’ Emmy Award-winning morning show, “Good Morning America,” will expand to three hours. The new third hour of the program will air at 1 p.m. EDT, noon CDT/PDT.

After seven seasons, 1454 episodes, multiple Emmy nominations and two Emmy Awards, “The Chew” will cease production at the end of this season but will continue to air as planned until September with all-new episodes airing in June.

“Over the past six years ‘Good Morning America’ has solidified its place as America’s No. 1 morning show,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney|ABC Television. “We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour.”

He continued, “While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet. For seven years ‘The Chew’ has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere. We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”

In telling his staff, executive producer and “The Chew” show creator Elliott saluted ABC’s bold move into a brand-new genre seven years ago. “Before ‘The Chew,’ no one had attempted a talk/food hybrid. Our hosts Clinton, Carla and Michael and the staff created television history executing the show as well as they did for all these years. I know I speak for all of the people who work on the show when I say it was the best television we have ever had the privilege to produce.”

Leading the competition season-to-date, “Good Morning America” has been the most-watched morning newscast in the country for six consecutive years and recently won back-to-back Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program. The third hour of “Good Morning America” will feature even more news, pop culture, compelling interviews and the program’s signature, epic live events.

“’Good Morning America’ keeps finding new ways to inform and delight our audience. We recently expanded ‘GMA’ through our social channels and a newly launched website. Now we will build a whole new hour of compelling content that is true to ‘GMA’’s spirit,” said James Goldston, president of ABC News.

Additional details about the program, including the title and anchors, will be announced in the coming months.

Emmy Award-winning “GMA,” featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday–Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Michael Corn is the senior executive producer

