Johnny Knoxville’s Ninth Life Trailer: Action Point!

Johnny Knoxville is back as D.C. – resting life and limb to save an amusement park that has seen better days.

Action Point opens on June 1st.

Johnny Knoxville stars in the official trailer for Action Point. In theatres 6.1.18.

Everyone’s favorite daredevil Johnny Knoxville is back to his hilariously painful antics in the upcoming comedy ACTION POINT. Knoxville stars as D.C., the crackpot owner of a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as D.C.’s estranged teenage daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved theme park and his relationship with his daughter, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits risk everything to pull out all the stops – and stunts – making for another wild ride from the star of BAD GRANDPA and JACKASS.

