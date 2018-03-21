Return to the Badlands in April!

AMC’s Into the Badlands – a story of survival and dominance in a feudal society where guns have long since been outlawed – returns for its third season on Sunday, April 26th (10/9C).

Season three finds the war torn Badlands Houses facing a new threat they cannot defeat alone.

“Into the Badlands,” which closed its second season as a top-ten scripted cable series, is a story of survival and dominance set in a future feudal society. Within the territory known as the Badlands, a variety of clans struggle for supremacy over one another; these clans have been formed by the destruction of familial bonds and skirmishes over power. The show’s interwoven themes of martial arts, love and redemption are highlighted by what the show is best known for: its stunning cinematography and striking fight sequences.

The ensemble cast is led by Daniel Wu (Tomb Raider), Aramis Knight (Enders Game) Emily Beecham (Daphne), Orla Brady (“Fringe”), Ally Ioannides (“Parenthood”) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead). They will be joined by new series regulars Lorraine Toussaint (“Orange is the New Black”), Sherman Augustus (“Westworld”), Babou Ceesay (“Guerilla”) and Ella-Rae Smith (Clique), as well as recurring guest stars Dean-Charles Chapman (“Game of Thrones”) and Lewis Tan (“Iron Fist”).

Season three of “Into the Badlands” finds Sunny (Wu) living off the grid, doing his best to provide for his infant son, Henry, in the wake of Veil’s death. It is only when Henry contracts a mysterious illness that Sunny must join forces with Bajie (Frost) and journey back into the Badlands, where The Widow (Beecham) and Baron Chau (Eleanor Matsuura) are entrenched in a drawn-out war that has destabilized the entire region. No longer supported by Tilda (Ioannides) or Waldo (Stephen Lang), The Widow must find new allies in Lydia (Brady) and in Nathaniel Moon (Augustus) — the former regent who lost his hand to Sunny and Bajie in Season 2. But when a mysterious nomadic leader called Pilgrim (Ceesay) arrives in the Badlands on a mission to restore Azra and usher in a new era of “peace,” old enemies must band together to defend the Badlands.

From AMC Studios, “Into the Badlands” was created by executive producers, showrunners and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) and is executive produced by Oscar®-nominated producers Stacey Sher (Django Unchained) and Michael Shamberg (Contagion), along with David Dobkin (The Judge), Stephen Fung (Tai Chi Zero), Michael Taylor (TURN: Washington’s Spies) and Wu. “Into the Badlands” closed its second season as a top-ten scripted series on ad-supported cable, averaging 3 million viewers per episode.

