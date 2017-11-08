BOOM!Studios’ WWE #14 Chronicles Rise of Asuka!

The fourteenth issue of BOOM! Studios’ hit comic WWE will the beginning of two important arcs – the Women’s Evolution arc and a four part chronicle of the rise of Japanese wrestling star Asuka, from her days at NXT to her current prominence with WWE RAW.

Written by Tini Howard and illustrated by Hyeonjin Kim, WWE #14 will be in comics shops and the BOOM! Studios webstore in February, 2018.

WWE Superstar Asuka Debuts at BOOM! Studios

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (November 8, 2017) – BOOM! Studios and WWE today announced that, in addition to the Women’s Evolution storyline, WWE #14 will also kick off a four-part bonus story chronicling the rise of WWE Superstar Asuka, “The Empress of Tomorrow.” Writer Tini Howard (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink) and artist Hyeonjin Kim (Sisters of Sorrow) spotlight Asuka’s rise through the ranks of NXT beginning February 2018 when the issue goes on sale. From Osaka, Japan, Asuka recently debuted on WWE Monday Night RAW after serving as the undefeated NXT Women’s Champion for almost two years.

“My story follows Asuka from her debut in NXT to RAW where she is today,” says writer Tini Howard. “I can’t help but love Asuka—she’s a larger-than-life character that has captivated the WWE Universe around the world.”

As previously announced, WWE #14 kicks off an all-new storyline by writer Dennis Hopeless and artist Serg Acuña revealing the truth behind the groundbreaking Women’s Evolution, taking readers behind the scenes of the rise of WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. The Asuka bonus story will be included in issue #14 and continue in issues #15, #16, and #17.

Artist Hyeonjin Kim says, “Nobody is ready for Asuka—in the ring, no one can match the powerful ‘Empress of Tomorrow.’ It’s a thrilling experience to be able to draw her sheer force on paper. I hope the readers can feel the action.”

The main cover for WWE #14 is illustrated by Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), with variant covers by Adam Riches (Street Fighter X G.I. Joe), Brent Schoonover (Generations: Captain Marvel & Captain Mar-Vell), and Daniel Bayliss (Big Trouble in Little China/Escape from New York).

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a Superstar start their career with an undefeated streak that spanned over one hundred matches,” says Chris Rosa, Associate Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Once Asuka’s debut on the Monday Night RAW roster was announced for TLC, it was clear the time was now to tell her story, and Tini and Hyeonjin are the perfect team to do it.”

Print copies of WWE #14 will be available for sale in February 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.

For continuing news on WWE #14 and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

