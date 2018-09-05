It’s Not a Clique Trailer: The Witch Files!

While spending a dull detention together, an unlikely gathering of teenage girls discovers one of their group may possess supernatural powers. Intrigued, they follow her into the local woods, where they harness the ambient energy of witches who were persecuted there hundreds of years ago.

Directed by Kyle Rankin (Night of the Living Debs), The Witch Files stars Paget Brewster (Community, Criminal Minds), Holly Taylor (The Americans) and Greg Finley (The Secret Life of the American Teen).

The Witch Files will be available on Digital and DVD on October 9th.

THE PERFECT TEEN SLEEPOVER MOVIE JUST IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN

THE WITCH FILES

The Thriller About a Coven of Teen Witches Comes to Digital Platforms and DVD on October 9, 2018

High school becomes literal hell for a group of young women who tap into witchcraft in order to fulfill their every wish in THE WITCH FILES. The witty new thriller arrives on digital platforms and DVD on October 9, 2018.

Realizing they now have the ability to make every desire a reality, the girls form a coven and soon have the entire school under their control. Their newfound power, however, comes at a deadly cost, and before long they find themselves under attack from one of their own… who isn’t about to give up the good life without a fight.

THE WITCH FILES, from director Kyle Rankin(Infestation, Night of the Living Deb), is told with a mixture of deft humor and teenage drama that will appeal to fans of Charmed, The Craft and Mean Girls. It proves we should all be careful what we witch for.

The film stars Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, Community), Holly Taylor (The Americans) and Greg Finley (The Secret Life of the American Teenager).

About Dark Sky Films

Dark Sky Films is an independent film production and distribution label founded in 2008, working with emerging talent as well as established veterans to develop, package, produce and finance feature film and episodic television projects. Representing films from some of the most talented directors working today, such as Ti West’s The House of the Devil and The Innkeepers, and Jim Mickle’s Stake Land, Dark Sky continues to identify original talent and projects to bring a vibrant slate of films to the world market, with such recent releases and productions such as We Are Still Here, Deathgasm, Applesauce and Emelie.

# # #

THE WITCH FILES

Release date: October 9, 2017

DVD SRP: $24.98

Running time: 87 minutes

Language: English

Not rated

