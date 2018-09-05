A Grain of Madness is the Best of Art Trailer: At Eternity’s Gate!

Academy Award® Nominee Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate is a journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world’s most beloved and stunning works of art – Vincent Van Gogh.

At Eternity’s Gate will be in select theaters on November 16th.

AT ETERNITY’S GATE

Directed by Julian Schnabel (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, Before Night Falls, Basquiat)

Screenplay by Jean-Claude Carrière, Julian Schnabel, Louise Kugelberg

Produced by Jon Kilik

Starring Willem Dafoe, Mads Mikkelsen, Emmanuelle Seigner, Amira Casar, Niels Arestrup, Oscar Isaac

Academy Award® Nominee Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate is a journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world’s most beloved and stunning works of art. This is not a forensic biography, but rather scenes based on Vincent van Gogh’s (Academy Award® Nominee Willem Dafoe) letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are just plain invented.

Indiewire says, “Willem Dafoe Is an Inspired Van Gogh in Julian Schnabel’s Impressionistic Masterwork. No ordinary biopic, this portrait of the artists takes you inside Van Gogh’s mind”

Variety says, “Willem Dafoe has his greatest role since Jesus Christ in Julian Schnabel’s luminous present-tense drama about the last days of Vincent van Gogh.”

The Hollywood Reporter says, “…due in large part to the febrile intensity Dafoe brings to the central role. With his craggy features and piercing blue eyes peering out from under a battered straw hat, he fully evokes the van Gogh we know so intimately from self-portraits. The dangerous urgency of Dafoe’s performance reveals an artistic genius whose crippling mental illness seems to feed rather than impede his capacity to create ahead-of-their-time works of stunning originality and sensitivity.”

