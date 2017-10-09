It’s About Time! Outlander’s Lovers To Reunite!

After a long hiatus and five episodes filled with monumental (and sometimes heartrending twist), Claire and Jamie will – at long last – be reunited.

The sixth episode of Outlander’s third season, A. Malcolm, Claire and Jamie are finally together again – but, of course, there are obstacles to be overcome.

Beginning at 5pm(4C), October 15th, Starz will marathon the first five episodes of season three – then, on October 22nd (8/7C), the supersized sixth episode of Outlander will reunite its lovers. Check out the teaser below.

REUNITED AT LAST!

“OUTLANDER” EPISODE 306 WILL BE SUPERSIZED, AIRING SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22ND AT 8PM ET/PT

STARZ Releases First-Look Image of “Claire” and “Jamie’s” Epic Reunion, Plus New Video Teaser from Upcoming Sixth Episode of “Outlander”

“Outlander” Season Three Marathon Beginning October 15th at 5PM ET/PT, Will Re-Air the First 5 Episodes

View Episode 306 Teaser Video

Beverly Hills, Calif. – October 9, 2017 – Starz announced today that the eagerly-awaited reunion episode from “Outlander” Season Three will air on Sunday, October 22nd at 8PM ET/PT as a special, extended 74-minute episode. The epic, sixth episode will be the first time fans get to see beloved characters “Claire” and “Jamie” together again, after being separated for 20 years.

Starz also released an intimate first-look image ( attached ) from “Claire” and “Jamie’s” reunion scene, as well as a teaser video ( links above ) featuring never-before-seen footage from the upcoming sixth episode.

Ahead of the new episode, Starz will air a marathon of the first five episodes of Season Three beginning Sunday, October 15th at 5PM ET/PT , giving viewers the chance to re-experience the season thus far, as fans await the reunion.

Episode 306 Description – “A. Malcolm”

After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie’s new business dealings jeopardize the couples’ hopes for a simple life together.

A bout “Outlander” Season Three

The third season of “Outlander” picks up right after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love. The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into Claire’s heart… as well as new doubt. Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other. As always, adversity, mystery, and adventure await them on the path to reunion. And the question remains: When they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?

Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book Outlander series has sold more than 28 million copies worldwide and all the books have graced the New York Times best-sellers list. The “Outlander” series spans the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale. The second season of “Outlander” won the Critics’ Choice Award for Most Bingeworthy Show, and four People’s Choice Awards, including Favorite TV Show.

Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries serve as executive producers of “Outlander,” which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

“Outlander” Online

For more information, go to the official Outlander Facebook Page and follow @Outlander_Starz on Twitter and Instagram. Join the conversation with #Outlander and #STARZ.

Website: http://www.starz.com/originals/Outlander

Like this: Like Loading...