It Didn’t Scare Me Enough Then… Trailer: Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

Luke knowing when to be scared; blade on blade action with Captain Phasma; a new character on the Millennium Falcon, an apparent mother/son face-off; and a potential team-up of the least likely duo.

Yup, it’s the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi – and it definitely stokes the fires of ‘gotta see that’ in fans of both Star Wars and Rian Johnson.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens on December 15th.

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

