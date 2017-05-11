It Is Happening Again Trailer: Twin Peaks!

The new teaser for Showtime’s Twin Peaks limited series offers us our first glimpse of the late Miguel Ferrer reprising his role as Agent Albert Rosenfield (sitting at a desk with FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole (David Lynch).

Twin Peaks’s two-hour premiere is on Sunday, May 21st (9/8C).

It is happening again with Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Lucy Moran (Kimmy Robertson), Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick), FBI Special Agent Albert Rosenfield (Miguel Ferrer), FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole (David Lynch), FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), and more. TWIN PEAKS, the 18-hour limited event series will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9PM ET/PT.

