Is This Dangerous? Trailer: Ride with Norman Reedus: Season 4!

You never know where Norman Reedus and his companion of the week (like, say, Michael Rooker, Milo Ventimiglia or Becky Goebel) might turn up – or what they will be doing when they get there.

Season Four of Ride with Norman Reedus premieres on AMC on Sunday, March 8th (Midnight ET/PT).

Ride with Norman Reedus follows The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion – a fellow actor, musician or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road.

This season’s guests include Michael Rooker, Ryan Hurst, Milo Ventimiglia, Dom Rocket, Becky Goebel and Clifton Collins Jr. Ride with Norman Reedus is produced by Left/Right (This American Life, The Circus, James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction) with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anneka Jones serving as Executive Producers along with Reedus.

