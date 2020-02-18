New comics publisher Bad Idea is taking a novel approach to publishing comics and their unique style will be evident in their approach to their first comics convention, ComicsPRO 2020.

Bad Idea Celebrates ComicsPRO 2020 with Swag & Splendor

Bad Idea, is elated to unveil its whirlwind itinerary of activities, exclusive promotional items, and tete-a-tete-enhancing conversation starters for the forthcoming ComicsPRO Industry Conference, to be held in wintery Portland, Oregon from , through , . Your new favorite comic book publisher and mine,, is elated to unveil itsfor the forthcoming, to be held in winteryfromthrough In accordance with our own impossibly high standards, participating retailers will be treated to conversation, fine dining, and salesmanship of the finest order as Bad Idea makes its ComicPRO debut in suitably elegant style with the following guests and giveaways.

FEATURING…

DINESH SHAMDASANI

Co-CEO & Co-Chief Creative Officer WARREN SIMONS

Co-Co-CEO & Co-Co-Chief Creative Officer HUNTER GORINSON

His Imperial Majesty, The Publisher JOINED BY… ATOM FREEMAN

#1 Sales Consultant WITH SPECIAL GUESTS.. MATT KINDT

New York Times Best-Selling Author

Writer of Bad Idea’s ENIAC and MEGALITH LEWIS LAROSA

Harvey Award Nominee

Cover artist of Bad Idea’s ENIAC and artist/cover artist of MEGALITH AND FEATURING THESE EXCLUSIVE ITEMS… ENIAC & MEGALITH LITHOGRAPHIC ART PRINTS Both Kindt and LaRosa will be signing two, ComicsPRO-exclusive Bad Idea lithographic art prints featuring LaRosa’s cover artwork for ENIAC #1 and MEGALITH #1 in all of their jaw-dropping splendor during the annual Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (CBLDF) Charity Auction on , beginning at 9 pm PT.

ADVANCE LOOKS INSIDE BAD IDEA’S FIRST YEAR OF TITLES Furthermore, retailers are encouraged to attend Bad Idea’s twin roundtable sessions on , and , for a special look forward at Bad Idea’s first year of publishing with exclusive looks inside ENIAC #1, MEGALITH #1, and ODINN’S-— oh, wouldn’t you like to know?

All attending retailers will also receive a set of exclusive, Bad Idea “cover enhancement kits” that will resolve the age-old philosophical dilemma: “Why can’t all comic books be Bad Idea comic books?” With Bad Idea’s exclusive “cover enhancement kits,” you now have the technology to transform acres of idle longbox inventory into de facto Bad Idea calling cards — in a manner that is entirely compliant with US copyright law! (Huzzah!)

Bad Idea stickers, too. (They’re just regular stickers for laptops and luggage and stuff.) Plus we’ll have(They’re just regular stickers for laptops and luggage and stuff.) And, oh, did we mention we’ll be revealing a star-studded surprise on ? But more on that soon…

