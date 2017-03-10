Bobby Cannavale Joins Mr. Robot! Whiterose To Be Regular!

NEW YORK – March 10, 2017 – USA Network and Universal Cable Productions today announced the award-winning drama MR. ROBOT has cast Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire”) as a series regular for Season 3. Cannavale will star as Irving, a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman. Recurring guest star BD Wong has also been upped to series regular for his role as Whiterose, the leader of the Dark Army, a Chinese-based hacking organization.

Additionally, USA has set an October 2017 premiere date for the critically-acclaimed series’ third season, with executive producer and writer Sam Esmail returning to direct all 10 episodes. Production will begin this April in New York City.

“Sam Esmail is a true creative visionary who continues to deliver a series that boldly tackles timely issues and leans into the major headlines of the day,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We’re eager to share the next phase of Elliot’s journey with fans this fall.”

“Season 3 of MR. ROBOT will engage viewers in a whole new way, with Sam and team continuing to find ways to surprise, challenge and delight the audience. And adding Bobby Cannavale and BD Wong to our cast makes one of the tightest acting ensembles even stronger,” said Jeff Wachtel, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

New series regular Cannavale’s career spans the TV, film and Broadway stages. His film credits include “Antman,” “Spy,” “Danny Collins,” “Adult Beginners,” “Annie,” “Blue Jasmine,” “Win Win,” “The Station Agent,” “Fast Food Nation” and “Romance and Cigarettes,” with upcoming roles in “Going Places,” “Jumanji” and “Boundaries.” Cannavale’s TV credits include “Vinyl,” “Boardwalk Empire” (for which he received an Emmy Award and SAG® nomination), “Nurse Jackie” (for which he received 2 Emmy nominations), and his Emmy-winning role on “Will and Grace.” On the stage, Cannavale has appeared in “The Big Knife,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” his Tony® Award-nominated roles in “The Motherfucker with the Hat” and “Mauritius,” as well as “Hurlyburly,” “Fucking A” and “The Gingerbread House.”

To date, 31MM people have viewed MR. ROBOT Season 2 across all platforms (16MM linear* and 15MM non-linear**). The series follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) and fsociety, starts a revolution to change the world. Picking up immediately following the Season 2 cliffhanger, Season 3 will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.

The series stars Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe® nominee Malek, Golden Globe Award winner Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale, BD Wong and Stephanie Corneliussen.

From Universal Cable Productions, MR. ROBOT hails from writer and executive producer Esmail, as well as Anonymous Content executive producers Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton.

