Instant Family: Coming Soon To A Home Screen Near You!

When Pete and Ellie choose to start a family, they stumble headfirst into the world of foster care adoption. After they learn their perfect foster child comes with two other siblings, Pete and Ellie find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight and must learn the ropes of instant parenthood.

Instant Family comes to Digital on February 19th, and to Blu-ray™ Combo Pack on March 5th. An even dozens extras include Audio Commentary, Deleted & Extended Scenes and a Gag Reel. Full details follow.

“A must-see for the whole family and every family!”

-Scott Mantz, Collider

MARK WAHLBERG AND ROSE BYRNE DIVE HEADFIRST

INTO PARENTING IN THE HILARIOUS FAMILY COMEDY

Bring It Home on Digital February 19, 2019

Blu-ray™ Combo Pack Debuts March 5 with Over an Hour of Bonus Content, Including a Look at the Film’s Inspiration, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Gag Reel, and More!

TORONTO, Ont. – “Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne make a wonderful comedy tag-team” (Mara Reinstein, US Weekly) in the “hilarious and heartwarming”(Katie Walsh, Los Angeles Times) INSTANT FAMILY, arriving on Digital February 19, 2019 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD March 5 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

“The perfect movie to watch with your family” (Erik Davis, Fandango), INSTANT FAMILY on Digital* and Blu-ray Combo Pack comes loaded with more than an hour of laugh-out-loud and uplifting bonus material. Go behind the scenes and see how the cast and crew brought the story to life, and meet writer/director Sean Anders’ real-life family, who served as the inspiration for the film. Plus, watch hysterical deleted and extended scenes and an uproarious gag reel; enjoy commentary with Anders and writer John Morris; and so much more!

When Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) choose to start a family, they stumble headfirst into the world of foster care adoption. After they learn their perfect foster child comes with two other siblings, Pete and Ellie find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight and must hilariously learn the ropes of instant parenthood if they hope to become a real family. Inspired by a true story, INSTANT FAMILY also stars Isabela Moner, Margo Martindale, Julie Hagerty, and Octavia Spencer.

The INSTANT FAMILY Blu-ray Combo pack includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

· Feature film in high definition

· Bonus Content:

o Deleted & Extended Scenes – Introduction by Sean Anders and John Morris

o Gag Reel

o Commentary by director/writer Sean Anders and writer John Morris

o Mr. and Mrs. Fix-It—Behind the scenes with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne

o Kid Power—Meet the talented young cast

o I Need Some Support—Octavia Spencer and Tig Notaro guide a group of parents through the laughter and tears of foster care

o Order in the Court—Inside one of the film’s most heartfelt moments

o The Families Behind the Fair—Hear from real foster families

o Crew Inspiration—Crew members share their own foster care stories

o The Anders Family—The real-life inspiration for the film

o Isabela Moner “I’ll Stay” – Promotional Music Video

o On Set Proposal—A surprising wedding proposal from one crew member to another

DVD

· Feature film in standard definition

The INSTANT FAMILY single-disc DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

To learn more about adoption and foster care, please visit InstantFamily.org

Website: http://InstantFamilyMovie.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InstantFamily/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InstantFamily

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/InstantFamily/

Amazon: http://paramnt.us/InstantFamBlu-ray

iTunes: http://paramnt.us/GetInstantFamNow

PARAMOUNT PICTURES Presents

A CLOSEST TO THE HOLE / LEVERAGE ENTERTAINMENT / TWO GROWN MEN Production

A SEAN ANDERS Film MARK WAHLBERG ROSE BYRNE “INSTANT FAMILY” ISABELA MONER

MARGO MARTINDALE JULIE HAGERTY and OCTAVIA SPENCER

Music Supervisors DAVE JORDAN and JUSTINE VON WINTERFELDT Music by MICHAEL ANDREWS

Costume Designer LISA LOVAAS Edited by BRAD WILHITE

Production Designer CLAYTON HARTLEY Director of Photography BRETT PAWLAK

Produced by MARK WAHLBERG, p.g.a. STEPHEN LEVINSON, p.g.a. SEAN ANDERS, p.g.a.

JOHN MORRIS, p.g.a. MARC EVANS, p.g.a.

Written by SEAN ANDERS & JOHN MORRIS Directed by SEAN ANDERS

INSTANT FAMILY

Street Date: February 19, 2019 (Digital)

March 5, 2019 (Blu-ray, DVD)

Canadian Rating: PG, coarse language, violence

Like this: Like Loading...