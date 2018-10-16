Inside the World of Sabrina Featurette: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina!

The cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina discuss the upcoming series, and Sabrina’s journey as half-witch, half mortal.

The 10-episode Netflix original series premieres October 26, 2018.

Take a peek inside the world of Sabrina Spellman. It’ll be a scary good time. In this behind-the-scenes piece, the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina discuss the upcoming series, and Sabrina’s journey as half-witch, half mortal.

The 10-episode Netflix original series premieres October 26, 2018.

You can stream Chilling Adventures of Sabina here.

About the series

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka, imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions. Cast includes: Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot.

Follow the coven on social:

www.facebook.com/SabrinaOnNetflix

twitter.com/sabrinanetflix

www.instagram.com/sabrinanetflix

Like this: Like Loading...