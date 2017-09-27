Indescribable Trailer: Annihilation!

Alex Garland, of Ex Machina fame, is tackling Jeff Vandermweer’s Southern Beach Trilogy – one of most intriguing and baffling science fiction works I have ever read.

Annihilation stars Natalie Portman as The Biologist – who volunteers for an expedition into an area where the laws of physics don’t apply to find out what happened to her husband.

Annihilation opens on Febraury 23rd.

Watch the teaser trailer for #Annihilation starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac.

In theatres 2.23.18.

Facebook: https://facebook.com/annihilationmovie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annihilatio…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/annihilationmov

URL: http://www.annihilationmovie.com

Hashtag: #Annihilation

Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac. It was written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later).