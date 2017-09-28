It’s Multi-Platform Syndication for Madame Secretary!

CBS has syndicated its hit series Madam Secretary across multiple platforms with distribution partners across a subscription video on demand service, a basic cable network and broadcast television stations.

STUDIO CITY, Calif. – Sept. 28, 2017 – CBS Corporation announced today a significant multi-platform syndication agreement for its political drama MADAM SECRETARY starring Téa Leoni, windowing the off-network rights for the series with distribution partners across a subscription video on demand service, a basic cable network and broadcast television stations.

“CBS dramas continue to be in demand on all viewing platforms as their subscribers and viewers covet content that appeals to mass audiences,” said Scott Koondel, Chief Content Licensing Officer, CBS Corporation. “This proven off-network model will provide tremendous incremental value for both CBS and our licensing partners.”

WE tv, part of AMC Networks, has acquired the off-network rights to present MADAM SECRETARY, which will begin running on WE tv in 2018. As the home of high-quality programming featuring diverse characters and voices that resonate, the network successfully connects with viewers through programming that is authentic, relatable and aspirational, as demonstrated by the network’s position as the #1 U.S. cable network for African-American women and adults on Thursday nights and a top five destination for women on Friday nights.

“Our growing viewership has demonstrated a clear interest in real and relatable characters through WE tv originals on Thursday and Friday nights and popular acquired shows like MADAM SECRETARY, an acclaimed series that aligns well with our brand,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv.

In addition, MADAM SECRETARY will launch in weekend syndication in the fall of 2018 in premier time periods across some of the best TV stations in the country. The series follows a long legacy of dramas that have excelled in broadcast syndication, such as the “CSI” and NCIS franchises, CRIMINAL MINDS and BLUE BLOODS. CBS Television Stations will serve as the flagship for this endeavor.

MADAM SECRETARY, currently in its fourth season, is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Revelations Entertainment. Executive producers are Barbara Hall, Lori McCreary, David Grae, Eric Stoltz and Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman. Barbara Hall is the series creator.