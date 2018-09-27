Incredibles 2 Powers Onto Home Video in October!

The highly anticipated and, subsequently, very successful Incredibles sequel – Incredibles 2 – is coming to home video with expected mount of Disney•Pixar bonus material including a mini-movie starring Edna Mode.

Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2 will be available on Digital on October 23rd with Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD,™ Blu-ray,™ DVD and On-Demand following on Nov. 6.

Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2, the sequel to 2004’s beloved Oscar®-winning The Incredibles, received a mega-strong reaction from critics and audiences — earning a 93 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, rocketing atop the list of highest-grossing animated films, and surpassing $1 billion at the global box office. Fans can reunite with this incredible family of Supers instantly on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ on Oct. 23, and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD,™ Blu-ray,™ DVD and On-Demand on Nov. 6.

Family members of all ages will be hypnotized by hours of delightful entertainment, with never-before-seen Incredibles 2 bonus material featuring an all-new mini-movie starring Edna Mode, alternate scenes, never-before-revealed details about the making of the film, featurettes highlighting Pixar’s genius artists, and much, much more.

