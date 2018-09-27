Freeform Celebrates Hocus Pocus’ 25th Anniversary with Halloween Bash!

To celebrate Hocus Pocus’ 25th Anniversary, Freeform will be hosting the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash.

Freeform announced today that it will air “Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash,” an all-star party in honor of the cult classic film’s milestone anniversary. The 90-minute special, filmed at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery to celebrate the movie’s status as a Halloween staple, will premiere on SATURDAY, OCT. 20, at 8:15 PM EDT/PDT as part of Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” programming event.

“Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash” will feature musical performances by Dove Cameron, PrettyMuch, and Junior New System, as well as a “Hocus Pocus” themed costume contest, judged by Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne. The special will also include exclusive interviews with “Hocus Pocus” cast and crew members Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sarah Sanderson”), Kathy Najimy (“Mary Sanderson”), Kenny Ortega (Director), Mick Garris (Writer), David Kirschner (Writer), Omri Katz (“Max”), Thora Birch (“Dani”), Amanda Shepherd (“Emily”), Doug Jones (“Billy Butcherson”), Larry Bagby (“Ernie”), Jason Marsden (voice of “Thackery Binx”), Tobias Jelinek (“Jay”), Peggy Holmes (choreographer) and John Debney (Composer). Drag superstar Lady Bunny will be rocking the spooky beats throughout the evening as the resident DJ. More surprise guests will be announced at a later date.

The night of Oct. 20 will be full of bewitching fun as the network will also be airing a “Pop’n Knowledge” edition of “Hocus Pocus,” before and after the Bash at 6:05 PM EDT/PDT and 9:45 PM EDT/PDT. The special edition will celebrate everything about the iconic film and the fandom with a mix of trivia, funny observations and commentary around key moments and quotes. This “Pop’n Knowledge” version of “Hocus Pocus” is an experience no fan should miss!

Freeform has expanded their annual Halloween programming event to “31 Nights of Halloween” bringing more thrills and chills to the entire month. From Oct. 1, the network will be invaded by everyone’s favorite witches, a murderous barber, out of control dinosaurs and everything else that goes bump in the night. “Hocus Pocus” will air throughout the most haunting stunt on television, as well as conclude the event with a day-long marathon featuring the Sanderson Sisters on Oct. 31.

“Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash” is executive produced by Kenny Ortega and Michael Levitt.

Fans in the Los Angeles area interested in attending the live taping can click here for more information.

