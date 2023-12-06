IMAGES FROM THE MEAN GIRLS PHOTOCALL AT THE FOUR SEASONS HOTEL IN BEVERLY HILLS ON DECEMBER 4, 2023

MEAN GIRLS IS ONLY IN THEATRES JANUARY 12TH, 2024!
IN ATTENDANCE WERE THE FILM’S STARS ANGOURIE RICE, RENEÉ RAPP, AULI’I CRAVALHO, JAQUEL SPIVEY, AVANTIKA, BEBE WOOD, CHRISTOPHER BRINEY, AND TINA FEY (WRITER, PRODUCER, & STAR)
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY
Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Eric Gurian, Erin David, Pamela Thur
PRODUCED BY
Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey
BOOK BY
Tina Fey
MUSIC BY
Jeff Richmond
LYRICS BY
Nell Benjamin
BASED ON THE STAGE MUSICAL “MEAN GIRLS”
SCREENPLAY BY
Tina Fey
DIRECTED BY
Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.
STARRING
Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, with Tim Meadows