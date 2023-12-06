Focus Features Sets Release of Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU for Christmas Day 2024

- Focus Features will bring Robert Eggers’ highly anticipated horror film NOSFERATU to U.S. audiences on December 25, 2024, making it a prime holiday season release. Screenplay and Directed by Eggers, the film features an all-star cast that includes Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.
- Eggers also serves as a producer alongside Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, Jeff Robinov, and John Graham.
- NOSFERATU marks Focus Features’ ongoing collaboration with Eggers following the 2022 release of the viking epic THE NORTHMAN. The film also reunites Eggers with veteran producer Chris Columbus who is credited as executive producer on THE WITCH and THE LIGHTHOUSE.
- Peter Kujawski, Chairman of Focus Features, stated, “The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast.”
- Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.
- Focus is distributing NOSFERATU in the U.S. with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.