ARIANA DEBOSE PERFORMS “THIS WISH” AT DISNEYLAND PARIS AHEAD OF “WISH” THEATRICAL DEBUT

Performance Can Be Seen on ABC’S “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Nov. 26. As Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Wish” nears its Nov. 22 opening date, Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose appeared under the stars at Disneyland Paris Friday to perform “This Wish” before Le Chateau de la Belle au Bois Dormant—Sleeping Beauty Castle. The performance, which features breathtaking castle projections, fountains and “Wish”-themed drones lighting up the night sky, can be seen on ABC’s rockin’ annual special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” SUNDAY, NOV. 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST).