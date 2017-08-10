If Only Trailer: The Crown: Season 2!

Ten years after World War II, England’s fragile social order established after the Second World War is breaking apart.

Queen Elizabeth wonders if she’ll ever find a Prime Minister who will stay course – and if there’s anyone who will support her without question.

Netflix’s The Crown: Season 2 premieres on December 8th.

Netflix releases first looks at the second series of Peter Morgan’s royal drama The Crown, and announces the upcoming series will debut on Friday, December 8 in all territories where Netflix is available.

The Crown, a Netflix original series, tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, as the fragile social order established after the Second World War breaks apart. Based on the award-winning play, The Audience, the series reunites creator/writer Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost/Nixon) with director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) and producer Andy Harries (The Queen).

Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.

The Crown continues to chronicle the major political and global events that have defined and shaped the second half of the twentieth century – a series that is unprecedented in its scale, ambition and creative vision.

