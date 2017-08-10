Netflix Bringing New Series From Creators of Fauda!

Netflix has ordered straight to series an untitled project from Fauda creators Lior Raz (above left) and Avi Issacharoff, in which Raz will also star. A second series from the critically-acclaimed team, Hit and Run, is also in development.

–Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff to create new Netflix series including an untitled drama series, with a second series, Hit and Run, in development –Season 2 of Fauda to Arrive on Netflix in 2018 Hollywood, CA – August 10, 2017 — Netflix, the world’s leading internet TV network, will bring new series from the creators of the critically acclaimed series Fauda to more than 100 million members around the world. Netflix has ordered straight to series an untitled project from Fauda creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, in which Raz will also star. A second series from the critically-acclaimed team, Hit and Run, is also in development. In 2018, Issacharoff and Raz’s acclaimed political thriller Fauda will premiere its second season on Netflix in all regions around the world outside of Israel and France. The untitled project is inspired by actual events and follows a high-stakes global operation by the CIA and Mossad to track down and kill one of the world’s most wanted terrorists. Creators Issacharoff and Raz will serve as executive producers, along with Peter Principato, Itay Reiss and Kimberlin Belloni from Principato-Young Entertainment. In Hit and Run, a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident. The political espionage thriller series is currently in development. Creators Raz and Issacharoff will serve as executive producers, along with Peter Principato, Itay Reiss and Kimberlin Belloni from Principato-Young Entertainment and David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks from Mandeville Films. “We are incredibly excited to start these projects with Netflix. It is an honor for us to continue our relationship with them and we are thrilled to be expanding our stories to be shared worldwide,” said creators Raz and Issacharoff. “Lior and Avi are excellent storytellers and we’re proud to expand our relationship with them,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. “We’re drawn to the global vision they have for their projects, each infused with drama, urgency, and relevance to our modern era.” About Netflix Netflix is the world’s leading internet entertainment service with 104 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. # # #

