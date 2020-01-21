I Smell Baking Clip: Gretel & Hansel!

“Stray from the path and you can expect to meet evil.”

Orion Pictures’s new take on the Grimm Fairy Tale – Gretel & Hansel – is in theaters on January 31st.

Check out the creepy new clip from the film below.

Prepare for a terrifying twist on a classic fairy tale with this NEW CLIP from GRETEL & HANSEL starring Sophia Lillis (IT Chapter 2). Catch the upcoming horror directed by Osgood “Oz” Perkins (Blackcoat’s Daughter), also starring Alice Krige (Star Trek: First Contact) and introducing Sammy Leakey as Hansel, when it creeps into theaters everyone on , !

A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis, IT Chapter 2) leads her little brother (Sammy Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

