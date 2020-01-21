AMC Releases Video Introductions to the Characters from Dispatches from Elsewhere!

AMC has released four videos introducing the main characters from its unusual new anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere: Peter (Jason Segal), Janice (Sally Field), Simone (Eve Lindley) and Fredwynn (André Benjamin).

Step into the unknown and meet these unique people.

Dispatches from Elsewhere premieres on Sunday, March 1st and Monday, March 2nd.

Peter:

Janice:

Simone:

Fredwynn:

MEET THE CHARACTERS FROM JASON SEGEL’S UPCOMING ANTHOLOGY SERIES FOR AMC – DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE

AMC today released official character sneak peeks from Jason Segel’s upcoming original anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere, created by and starring Segel. Starring alongside Segel are Academy® and Emmy® Award-winner Sally Field, Academy Award®-nominee Richard E. Grant, multi-GRAMMY Award®-winner André Benjamin and rising star Eve Lindley. Dispatches From Elsewhere will debut with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2 on AMC.

The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

The AMC Studios production is executive produced by Segel, Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Alethea Jones.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...