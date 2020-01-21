You Deserve To Have Fun Trailer: Horse Girl!

Sarah (Alison Brie), an awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows, finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life.
Horse Girl premieres in select theaters and on Netflix on February 7th. The trailer follows.
HORSE GIRL
In Select Theaters and On Netflix: February 7, 2020
Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality.
Directed by Jeff Baena, Horse Girl is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman’s search for the truth, however abstract it may be
Watch Horse Girl, only on Netflix.
Directed by: Jeff Baena
Written by: Jeff Baena & Alison Brie
Producers: Mel Eslyn, Alana Carithers, Jeff Baena, Alison Brie
Executive Producers: Jay Duplass & Mark Duplass
Starring: Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, Paul Reiser, and Jay Duplass