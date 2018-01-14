Haunting First Look Trailer: The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 2!

Hulu’s award-winning hit drama series, The Handmaid’s Tale, will return for season two on April 25th with two new episodes, and subsequent episodes released every Wednesday.

Second Season of Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning Hit Series, The Handmaid’s Tale to Premiere April 25th on Hulu

Award-winning and hit drama series, The Handmaid’s Tale, will return for season two on April 25th with two new episodes, and subsequent episodes released every Wednesday only on Hulu.

The 13-episode second season will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season Two, Offred and all characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.

The Handmaid’s Tale comes to Hulu from MGM Television and is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller. Executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Ilene Chaiken. MGM serves as the international distributor for the series. The series stars Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel.

