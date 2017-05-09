I Can Teach You This Trailer: Marvel’s The Gifted!

Matt Nix’s Not-the-X-Men series, Marvel’s The Gifted, has officially announced as being part of FOX’s 2017-18 fall schedule.

The story follows a married couple who learn their kids have mutant powers – and have to go on the run from a hostile government.

FOX will drop a full-length trailer on Monday, May 15th, but gave us a taste in a teaser that just went live online.

ABOUT “THE GIFTED”:

Family adventure series THE GIFTED, from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Written by Matt Nix (APB, “Burn Notice”), directed by Bryan Singer (the “X-Men” franchise”) and executive-produced by Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Wolverine”), Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”) and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”), the series stars Stephen Moyer (SHOTS FIRED), Amy Acker (“Person of Interest”), Sean Teale (“Reign”), Jamie Chung (GOTHAM), Coby Bell (“Burn Notice”), Emma Dumont (“Aquarius”), Blair Redford (“Satisfaction”), Natalie Alyn Lind (GOTHAM) and Percy Hynes White (“Night at the Museum 3”).

