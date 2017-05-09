HDNET Movies Honors Clint Eastwood’s 87th Birthday with Bingeworthy Event!

HDNET Movies will honor Clint Eastwood’s 87th birthday with a four-day event culminating in an all-day marathon of Eastwood’s movies on star director’s birthday, Wednesday, May 31st.

From Sunday, May 28th through May 30th, the network will air mini-marathons of classic Eastwood movies – from The Bridges of Madison County to Tightrope, from City Heat to Where Eagles Dare.

Then, on the morning of Sunday, May 31st, beginning at 7:30 (6:30C), HDNET Movies will air nine Clint Eastwood movies.

HDNET MOVIES HONORS CLINT EASTWOOD’S 87th BIRTHDAY WITH A 4-DAY EVENT FEATURING THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, ABSOLUTE POWER & MORE, AIRING MAY 28 THROUGH MAY 31

The Special Event Highlights a Variety of Films Each Night at 7pE, Culminating in a 9-Film Marathon on Eastwood’s 87TH Birthday, May 31

Los Angeles – HDNET MOVIES pays tribute to an Oscar®-winning icon with the Clint Eastwood Birthday Binge—an epic four-day event featuring 14 of the legendary actor’s best performances, airing every evening at 7pE from Sunday, May 28 through Tuesday, May 30. The event culminates in an all-day marathon on Wednesday, March 31—Eastwood’s 87TH Birthday—starting at 7:30aE.

Highlights of the Birthday Binge include Eastwood’s starring and directing efforts in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY with Meryl Streep (May 28), A PERFECT WORLD (May 30) and WHITE HUNTER, BLACK HEART with Jeff Fahey (May 31); Western Classics PAINT YOUR WAGON (May 29) and HONKYTONK MAN (May 30), where Eastwood shows off his singing talent; and thrillers including ABSOLUTE POWER with Gene Hackman (May 29) and BLOOD WORK with Jeff Daniels (May 30); among others.

For a complete schedule of films and times, visit www.hdnetmovies.com/schedules.

HDNET MOVIES’ Clint Eastwood Birthday Block is as follows (all times eastern):

Sun., May 28

ANY WHICH WAY YOU CAN (1980) – 7pE & 5:30aE

SPACE COWBOYS (2000) – 9pE & 3:15aE

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (1995) – 11:15pE

CITY HEAT (1984) – 1:35aE

Mon., May 29

FIREFOX (1982) – 7pE

ABSOLUTE POWER (1997) – 9:20pE

TIGHTROPE (1984) – 11:25pE

THE GAUNTLET (1977) – 1:25aE

PAINT YOUR WAGON (1969) – 3:20aE

Tues., May 30

BLOOD WORK (2002) – 7pE & 3aE

CITY HEAT (1984) – 8:55pE

A PERFECT WORLD (1993) – 10:35pE

HONKYTONK MAN (1982) – 12:55aE

WHERE EAGLES DARE (1969) – 4:55aE

Wed., May 31

WHITE HUNTER, BLACK HEART (1990) – 7:30aE

PAINT YOUR WAGON (1969) – 9:30aE

A PERFECT WORLD (1993) – 12:15pE

FIREFOX (1982) – 2:40pE

TIGHTROPE (1984) – 5pE

SPACE COWBOYS (2000) – 7pE

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (1995) – 9:15pE & 3:40aE

ANY WHICH WAY YOU CAN (1980) – 11:35pE

ABSOLUTE POWER (1997) – 1:35aE

ABOUT HDNET MOVIES

HDNET MOVIES showcases the best in box office hits, award-winning films and memorable movie marathons, uncut and commercial free. Launched in 2003 by visionary entrepreneur Mark Cuban, the linear TV network and VOD service programs a diverse slate of top Hollywood films in beautiful high definition. HDNET MOVIES is widely distributed by major cable, telco and satellite TV providers in the U.S. For further information, visit www.hdnetmovies.com.

