Hugo & Nebula Winner Nnedi Okorafor Brings Sci-Fi Immigration Tale to Dark Horse!

Hugo & Nebula Winner Nnedi Okorafor has teamed up with artist Tana ford and colorist James Devlin to produce LaGuardia, a series about a pregnant Nigerian-American doctor, Future Nwafor Chukwuebuka who has just returned to NYC under mysterious conditions – smuggling an alien plant called Letme Live through LaGuardia International and Interstellar Airport’s customs and security.

LaGuardia #1 will be in comics shops on December 5th.

Laguardia #1 | Nnedi Okorafor, Tana Ford, and James Devlin

Writer: Nnedi Okorafor

Artist: Tana Ford

Colorist: James Devlin

Letterer: Sal Cipriano

Publication Date: December 5, 2018

Set in an alternative world where aliens have come to Earth and integrated with society, LaGuardia revolves around a pregnant Nigerian-American doctor, Future Nwafor Chukwuebuka who has just returned to NYC under mysterious conditions. After smuggling an illegal alien plant named ”Letme Live” through LaGuardia International and Interstellar Airport’s customs and security, she arrives at her grandmothers tenement, the New Hope Apartments in the South Bronx.

There, she and Letme become part of a growing population of mostly African and shape-shifting alien immigrants, battling against interrogation, discrimination and travel bans, as they try to make it in a new land. But, as the birth of her child nears, future begins to change. What dark secret is she hiding?

Written by Nnedi Okorafor, Hugo, Nebula and World Fantasy Award winner (Who Fears Death, Binti, Akata series) and illustrated by Tana Ford (Silk, Duck!), the team behind Black Panther: Long Live the King #6.

Like this: Like Loading...