HTGAWM Culminates in 2-Hour Season Finale!

Who killed? Why?

ABC’s legal thriller How to Get Away with Murder will answer those questions in its two-hour season final on Thursday, February 23rd (9:01/8:01C).

IT’S NOT WHAT YOU KNOW, IT’S WHO YOU KNOW, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF ABC’S ’HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER’

“He Made A Terrible Mistake” – Annalise tries to ward off a surprising new angle in the D.A.’s case. Meanwhile, alliances shift amongst the Keating 4, as they discover crucial information about the circumstances surrounding Wes’s death.

“Wes” – Annalise and the Keating 4 test the limits of how far they’ll go to save themselves while the chilling details from the night of the fire reveal who killed Wes.

The two-hour season finale of “How to Get Away with Murder” will air on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EST) on the ABC Television Network.

“How to Get Away with Murder” stars Academy Award®-nominee Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom and Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton.

“He Made A Terrible Mistake” was written by Joe Fazzio and was directed by Jet Wilkinson.

“Wes” was written by Pete Nowalk and was directed by Bill D’Elia.

“How to Get Away with Murder” is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), Betsy Beers (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and Bill D’Elia (“The Crazy Ones,” “Boston Legal”) also serve as executive producers. “How to Get Away with Murder” is produced by ABC Studios.

“How to Get Away with Murder” is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound.

