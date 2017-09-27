Hounded: Wyclef Jean Interviewed by (Adoptable) Puppies!

Watch out, talk show hosts! You have competition that may even win you over! Complex’s Pigeons & Planes’ new series, Hounded, finds high profile musical artists interviewed by adoptable puppies. The interviewers might be cute, but their questions hit hard and bring real revelations.

For the series premiere, the puppies interview Wyclef Jean.

Hounded is posted bi-weekly on Pigoens & Planes’ YouTube channel Wednesdays (1:30/12:30C).

ON ‘HOUNDED,’ A NEW YOUTUBE SERIES FROM COMPLEX’S PIGEONS & PLANES, POPULAR MUSICAL ARTISTS ARE DOGGED WITH QUESTIONS BY MAN’S BEST FRIEND AND UNLEASH THEIR SOFTER SIDE

?IN INAUGURAL EPISODE, ADOPTABLE PUPS COMMAND ATTENTION FROM GRAMMY-WINNING ARTIST WYCLEF JEAN

NEW EPISODES POST BI-WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAYS AT 1:30 PM ET

(NEW YORK, September 27, 2017) – Pigeons & Planes, the influential music discovery site and part of Complex Networks, launches its latest video series, “Hounded,” today on YouTube. Breaking from the traditional interview mold, “Hounded” calls on adorable puppies to start a dialogue with the biggest names in music. And although the puppies are soft, their questions are not.

Each puppy delivers a question around its neck that the artist must read and answer before moving on to the next question. By the end of the “interrogation,” the guest is surrounded by seven puppies, creating an experience they will never forget.

Grammy Award-winning artist and actor Wyclef Jean kicks off the premiere as the first musician to be hounded by the “pupparazzi” and talks everything from childhood memories to the lowest point in his life. Wyclef has also recently released his first new album in over eight years, Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee, available here.

The series features a recurring segment called “Name That Pooch,” sponsored by Old Spice, where guests are asked to name one of the puppies. And while they are given a name, the pups still need a home.

The puppies in each episode of “Hounded” are adoptable. Pigeons & Planes partnered with North Shore Animal League America for the series to help puppies find loving homes. For information on the organization and adoption, visit www.animalleague.org or call (516) 883-7575.

“Hounded” airs bi-weekly on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on Pigeons & Planes’ YouTube channel.

Pigeons & Planes, part of Complex Networks, delivers the latest in music news and artists on the rise. The platform gives a voice to the voiceless in a variety of genres, whether it’s from established artists or newcomers, using a mix of editorial, social and video content.